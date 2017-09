INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s east district has a new patrol bike.

The donation included a special honor to the man who made a difference to residents in the area.

The Brookside Neighborhood Association donated the bicycle with a special memorial sticker on the back. It’s a picture of former IMPD Deputy Chief Jim Waters who had once served as the east district commander.

Waters died in July after being injured in a crash on Interstate 70 near Plainfield.