Firefighter injured in overnight house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A member of the Indianapolis Fire Department was seriously injured battling an overnight house fire.

According to IFD, crews were called out to a double residence, two-story structure in the 1400 block of Charles Street just before 1:30 Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, heavy fire was spotted from the front of the structure. Crews continued fighting the flames and were able to get it under control just after 2 a.m.

However, a 45-year-old firefighter was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital unconscious and was admitted in serious condition. IFD said the firefighter was on the roof of the porch removing exterior siding from the second story when the porch gave away. The firefighter fell through and landed on his head.

The condition of the firefighter has since been upgraded to stable, suffering slight injuries.

Damage to the structure has been estimated at $20,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.