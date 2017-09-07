Gun confiscated from backpack of Pike HS student

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An unloaded gun was confiscated after being found in the backpack of a Pike High School student.

It happened Thursday, when school administration received a report that a student might have a gun, according to an email from Sarah Dorsey, communications officer for the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township.

Dorsey said the school immediately conducted an investigation, and an unloaded gun was found in the student’s backpack. Following safety protocol, officials confiscated the gun and authorities were contacted.

According to a statement from the school district, “At no time was any Pike Township student or staff member in danger.”