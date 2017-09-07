‘Hoosiers Helping Houston’ effort gets underway Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Houston area and parts of Louisiana have recently been pummeled by massive amounts of rain leading to widespread flooding, property damage and loss of life. Harvey has wrecked havoc, bringing pain to hundreds of thousands.

Often times in great tragedy, the human spirit shines brightest. Whether it’s providing food, money or shelter, people have the ability to come through in a big way, and rise to the occasion to meet the need.

Now, Hoosiers have an opportunity to help those who have suffered greatly due to Harvey. The American Red Cross announced a statewide “Hoosiers Helping Houston” relief drive from 8 a.m. Thursday Sept. 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday Sept. 9. And such, WISH-TV has partnered with the Red Cross to help those in need.

The Red Cross is requesting a number of items for donation including bottled water, packaged snacks, juice (nonglass containers), baby wipes and diapers. These will be the only items that will be accepted.

24-Hour News 8 and Radio One have teamed up and will have a donation site located at the Buckingham Offices Building, 21 E. St. Joseph St., Indianapolis.

Other drop-off locations include:

Kroger Marketplace – 5350 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis.

Kroger – 9799 E. 116th St., Fishers.

Kroger – 5718 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis.