‘Hoosiers Helping Houston’ offers donation opportunities through Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Donations are coming in by the truckload for Hoosiers Helping Houston this weekend in Indianapolis.

24-Hour News 8 and local media outlets have teamed up with the American Red Cross and local businesses to give Hoosiers an opportunity to send money and items to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. Water is still standing throughout much of the city, and thousands have been displaced.

This Thursday through Saturday, Hoosiers can donate five specific items to the American Red Cross for immediate transport to Houston: cases of bottled water, baby diapers, baby wipes, juice (not in glass bottles), and packaged snacks (with an expiration date later than Sept. 30, 2017).

“It has been overwhelming; we have been blown away by how supportive our community is,” said Kate Kayward from the American Red Cross in Indianapolis. “It has just been absolutely beautiful to see how Hoosiers here in the heartland are wrapping their arms around our neighbors in Texas.”

WISH-TV’s sponsored location is at the Radio One and Buckingham Companies building at the intersection of 10th and Meridian streets in downtown Indianapolis, where the Buckingham Foundation presented the American Red Cross with a $10,000 check for their relief efforts. The drop-off location is also staffed by many Buckingham employees.

“Volunteerism is one of the core values of Buckingham, and it’s also one of the things that our employees point out is their absolute favorite thing about working for a company who cares and gives back,” said Theresa Rhodes from the Buckingham Foundation.

Rhodes encouraged other businesses to find a way to give back as well.

“Make sure you allow your employees to get engaged and do something, even if it’s a drive at your company,” she said. “Collect some of these items, and bring them over, and we’ll be happy to stock them on that semi truck.”

“Just keep it up, keep up the energy,” said Hayward, “and also begin turning your big warm hearts towards Florida because we’re beginning to brace for Irma to hit Florida, so we need to keep those folks in our hearts and minds, so keep up the great spirit. We really really appreciate it.”

At the 10th and Meridian drop-off location, volunteers fielded donations of water and goods from small sedans to large business semis, and several vehicles in between. Radio One broadcast live from the parking lot, providing upbeat music, and also brought yard games for volunteers and donors to enjoy a community moment together.

Hoosiers can also donate at several other area locations, including the Kroger at 5350 E. Thompson Road, the Kroger at 116th Street and Cumberland Road in Fishers and the Kroger on Crawfordsville Road in Speedway. Donations can also be dropped off at any of the six IMPD district headquarters or at any Indianapolis Fire Department stations in the city.

You can also donate your time by volunteering at one of the drop-off locations. Organizers are looking for people to sign up for four-hour shifts, with a T-shirt and refreshments provided. To become a volunteer, click here.