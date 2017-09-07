Indy Women in Tech LPGA championship brings attention to women in tech workforce

Inspiring women. Encouraging passions. Fulfilling dreams.

Today on Indy Style, learn about Indy Women in Tech and an event that’s sure to root them on in whatever career field they choose to pursue!

About:

Participants will be former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard and Melissa Watson, an officer for Indy Women in Tech and an assistant vice president at Guggenheim Insurance

Talking Points: The Indy Women in Tech LPGA championships are bringing attention and investment capital to the goal of increasing the participation of women in the tech workforce All statistical indicators show that women—especially women who are looking for a career change—are a significant untapped resource of workforce talent IBJ article details much of it here: https://www.indywit.com/unprecedented-push-underway-to-advance-women-in-tech-ibj/

The realization that Indianapolis’ tech scene could become even more powerful and impactful is causing many of our governmental, corporate, and non-profit leaders to support these new initiatives.

Indy Women in Tech (IWiT) Overview:

Indy Women in Tech, Inc. (“IWiT” or “IWiT Foundation”) is a non-profit organization created to inspire women and female students of all ages to pursue opportunities in the technology field of their choice. Specifically, we partner with allied organizations to recruit women to work and study in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as well as provide the necessary financial support, training, and education.

IvyWorks in partnership with Indy Women in Tech Program

The IWiT Foundation and Ivy Tech Community College have joined forces for the “IvyWorks in partnership with Indy Women in Tech Program”. This partnership will offer courses in the following areas: IT Support; Software Development; and Business Operations, Applications, and Technology (BOAT). IvyWorks gives adult learners the support they need to earn industry-backed credentials and build a career in Indiana’s fastest-growing technology fields. The program is designed to meet the needs of adult learners balancing school, work and family obligations. IvyWorks provides strategic professional development, business networking and wraparound support, so that participants can earn their degree and excel in their career. IWiT provided a grant that will support women in the IvyWorks program with classes starting Fall of 2017.

Eleven Fifty Academy

IWiT has also partnered with Eleven Fifty Academy, a non-profit technology academy that provides an immersive learning experience designed for new coders. Offering twelve-week accelerated learning programs for .NET, JavaScript and Java and headquartered in Fishers, Indiana, Eleven Fifty empowers people of all ages and backgrounds to launch, change, and enhance their careers. The mission of Eleven Fifty Academy is to close the nation’s growing technology skills gap by cultivating a wealth of technical talent that benefits the individual, their employer, and their community. A recent grant from IWiT will allow a unique cohort of women to begin Java classes in June.

TechPoint

IWiT has also partnered with TechPoint, a non-profit, industry-led growth initiative for Indiana’s technology sector. TechPoint created and is hiring for a unique role, the result of a grant from the IWiT Foundation, that will intentionally focus on further understanding the workforce need and existing programs, developing relationships with all stakeholders, proposing solutions, and coordinating stakeholders, program providers, and participants. The role will assist in educating employers about the process and needs of potential candidates as well as serve as an advocate for each woman within the IWiT membership by operating as a coach and connector between each woman, potential employers, mentors, and other valuable supporting partners. Additionally, TechPoint’s Sales Bootcamp is one of the several resources available for women applying for IWiT membership. The six-week program for career changers and new grads is designed to train and provide them a first-hand look inside the work environment at several tech companies, and help them quickly ramp up to be high-potential salespeople.

Indy Women in Tech Championship

The inaugural “Indy Women in Tech Championship presented by Guggenheim” will be held September 4-9, 2017 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Brickyard Crossing golf course. With $2 million in prize money, the world’s best female golfers of the LPGA will not only showcase their skills and spotlight the women in tech initiative, the IWiT Championship will also raise funds for the IWiT Foundation. The event will spotlight and provide funding for various women and tech initiatives (particularly those focused on robotics), STEM days, and career transitioning for those re-entering the workforce. The IWiT Championship will provide a platform to inspire and empower women to pursue a career in technology through community programs and introduce our youth to the engaging world of STEM through hands-on experiences provided by female role models. IWiT will use the national and global vehicle of the LPGA to showcase Indianapolis as a viable tech hub destination and show LPGA event attendees (40,000+) to the wonders of STEM and prospect of a career in STEM.

To further advance awareness for the growing employment needs within the technology sector, the Indy Women in Tech Championship presented by Guggenheim sponsored AJ Foyt Racing’s No. 40 car, which was driven by Zach Veach in the 101st running of the Indianapolis 500.

Ignite Your Superpower STEM Day

In 2017, IWiT has partnered with Women & Hi Tech and Conner Prairie to implement a STEM day at the University of Indianapolis campus on August 17, 2017. Women & Hi Tech is a non-profit organization whose mission is to attract, develop, retain, support, and promote women in any field in which technology has an impact. They achieve this mission through mentoring, education, networking, and professional development. The event created through this valuable partnership will provide middle school girls in IPS and Warren Township schools with hands-on learning and interactive exhibits in the fields of science, engineering, biology, chemistry, computers, and other STEM disciplines. They will meet female role models able to share their experiences and the benefits of STEM careers. The students will experience an exciting, fun-filled day of learning on a college campus.

TechPoint Foundation for Youth and VEX Robotics

Through IWiT’s partnership with TechPoint Foundation for Youth in 2016, we supported a groundbreaking robotics education program including grants for 400 elementary schools serving 40,000 Hoosier students with the purpose of introducing students in every Indiana elementary school to STEM opportunities and inspire them to pursue STEM careers.

The grant covered the costs of the VEX IQ starter robotics kit, the VEX IQ competition parts, the VEX IQ team registration, professional development, the VEX IQ curriculum, and Project Lead The Way classroom projects and parts. We are committed to funding opportunities to encourage students to develop the skills that will fuel Indiana’s future economy. The IWiT Foundation will continue to partner with TechPoint Foundation for Youth to support Indiana elementary schools during the 2017-18 school year.

IWiT is grateful to the organizations with which we have already partnered in our shared goal of promoting economic opportunities and advancing the cause of women in the hi-tech education field. Through 2017 IWiT has given over $1 million to support our initiatives and community. We remain committed to fostering relationships with other corporate, educational, and non-profit leaders to successfully position women for careers within tech fields in Indiana.

To learn more, please visit us at www.indywit.com or www.iwitchamp.com.