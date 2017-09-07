Instructional assistant charged with distributing porn to student

ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) — An instructional assistant has been charged with distributing pornographic material to a juvenile male student at Hamilton Heights High School, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

April Moon Beeson, 42, of Cicero, was arrested and initially charged Wednesday with dissemination of matter or conducting performance harmful to minors, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The incident occurred Friday at the high school in Arcadia, and the sheriff’s office was first contacted Tuesday.

Beeson was booked into the Hamilton County Jail in Noblesville and later released through the Pretrial Release Program with an initial hearing set for Sept. 20, the release said.

Superintendent Derek Arrowood said Beeson was terminated from her position as an instructional assistant with the school system upon her arrest, the release said.

Sheriff’s detectives opened the investigation in conjunction with the Indiana Department of Child Services, the release said.