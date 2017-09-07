Kokomo grooming salon fostering dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – A local business in Kokomo is stepping up to help animals that were displaced after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas.

Shaggy Chique is a grooming company. They are fostering four dogs from Texas shelters and helping them find permanent homes in Indiana.

“They are freeing up that shelter space so families can actually get their pets,” said Noel Denton, with Shaggy Chique.

After the hurricane hit, the owners said they wanted to find some way to help.

“We were out running a few errands a few weeks ago, and everyone stopped and asked us, ‘Hey do you want to donate to the relief?” said Denton.

He and grooming salon owner, Lauren Moore, said they wanted to do something more hands-on.

“We thought, well what can we do to actually make an impact?” said Denton.

So they got in touch with an organization out of Fort Wayne called G.R.R.O.W.L. (Grass Roots Rescue Operated With Love). The group has been transporting shelter animals up from Texas, and they need foster families.

“We have the set up for it, to keep other dogs and foster dogs. It is something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time and it just seemed like the right time,” said Lauren Moore.

So now, Shaggy Chique is housing dogs that that will soon be adopted by families in Kokomo. After Isadora, Tramp, Kevin and Angelo are adopted, the owners plan to foster more dogs from Texas or Florida. Adoption applications are still being accepted.