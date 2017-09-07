Man wanted in shooting of wife in Brownsburg booked into jail

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) – A man wanted in connection with the shooting of his wife in Brownsburg on Wednesday has been booked into the Hendricks County jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brownsburg Police Department reported Wednesday that 34-year-old Ken Bolin shot Tiffany Bolin, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the 600 block of Alpha Avenue.

Tiffany Bolin was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital. Police said she was taken into surgery upon arrival. Her current condition was not immediately available from police.

There were two children, a 13-year-old and a 6-year-old, inside the residence at the time of the shooting. Police say the 6-year-old witnessed the shooting and the 13-year-old made the call to 911.

The children are safe, police said.

Brownsburg police have not yet responded to phone and email requests Thursday for information on the jailing of Bolin.