Pet Pals: Bark for Life

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fascinating and unique story about our four-legged furry friend population.

This week, Patty dropped by to talk about the upcoming fundraiser, dog walk Bark for Life.

Bark for Life is a fundraising dog walk meant to help those suffering from cancer, by supporting potential cures.

Joining Patty to talk about Bark for Life was Tara Whitehead, the co-chair of Bark for Life.

The Bark for Life of Delaware County is scheduled for Sept. 23.

For more on this event, click here.

To hear more from the interview, click on the video.