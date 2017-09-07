Police, state vet respond to complaints of emaciated horse

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – A horse in LaGrange County that appeared badly emaciated was the subject of an investigation by the state veterinarian and county police.

On Wednesday, LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies and the Indiana State veterinarian went to a property at 3455 North State Road 9 in Howe after receiving “several” complaints about possible animal neglect. In a Facebook post by Allen Yoder that has been shared more than 33,000 times, a horse is shown severely underweight and with cuts to its hoof.

Dozens of people contacted 24-Hour News 8’s sister station, WANE, about the horse this week.

At the property, the sheriff’s department said the state veterinarian inspected all animals on the property. Officials found “adequate water supply and food source” on the property. A news release said that “adequate medical and health care requirements” were being administered to the animals on the property.

The sheriff’s department said the property owner was “cooperative and forthcoming of information.” He was not identified.

The state veterinarian will conduct a follow-up visit later to verify the owner was caring for the animals.