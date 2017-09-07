State Board of Education picks new executive director

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Board of Education has selected a new executive director recommended by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Matt Voors was approved for the job Wednesday on an 11-0 vote by board members.

Voors was previously general counsel for the Indiana Department of Education. He also has been the majority attorney for the Republican-controlled Indiana Senate and chief legal counsel for the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Some board members said they weren’t involved in the selection process and had not even met Voors before voting him into the position.

He will start in his new job on Sept. 11.