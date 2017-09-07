Steve Harvey welcomes stars to premiere week

He promises a lineup of some of the biggest names in film, television and music. “STEVE” is where celebrities will “come to play”… in the DAYTIME! The one-hour show will also feature talented and funny human interest guests, as well as daily audience games offering a chance to win prizes.

In addition to “STEVE,” Mr. Harvey hosts “Family Feud,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Little Big Shots,” “Little Big Shots: Forever Young,” “Funderdome,” “Showtime at The Apollo,” “Miss Universe” and the hugely popular syndicated radio program “The Steve Harvey Morning Show.”

Thursday, September 7 Show #: STEVE1007 (TV-PG)

Comedian Jay Leno 2. Singer Jordin Sparks

Friday, September 8 Show #: STEVE1008 (TV-PG)

Actor Charlie Sheen (“9/11”) 2. Panelist and Musical Guest LeAnn Rimes

