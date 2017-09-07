Students disciplined after posting photo wearing KKK-style hoods

CRESTON, Iowa (WOI) — A group of Iowa high school students has been disciplined after they were in a photo wearing what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan clothing, burning a cross and waving a Confederate flag.

According to Dr. Bill Messerole, principal of Creston High School, the picture circulated around the school Wednesday morning. Messerole said he saw it immediately. He told 24-Hour News 8’s sister station Local 5 that the students involved have been disciplined, though he would not provide additional details on that disciplinary action. Social media posts from Creston community members and students have pointed to suspension.

“If you look at that picture, you’ll see that it doesn’t represent our high school, our community or our values,” said Messerole. “We’ve started an investigation, it’s ongoing, and the students have been disciplined.”

It is not clear whether charges will be filed against these students. Local 5 has reached out to Creston Police Chief Paul Ver Meer about the case. Ver Meer said the police department is aware of the incident and is allowing the high school to handle the investigation internally.

“We’ve talked to the county, too,” said Ver Meer. “It might be a county issue … depending on where that photo was taken.”