Tailgating Fashion at Sweet M’s Boutique

Take a look at Sweet M's Boutique for your GameDay gear

Sweet M’s Boutique started out of our house in November of 2015. We opened a storefront in downtown Plainfield in April of 2016. We grew out of that and moved into our current location in March 25th. We then opened a location in Carmel on June 3rd! We still had the lease on our original location so my husband came to me with the idea of opening of opening Sweet M’s Boutique Too, Fashion for sizes 14-24 and we opened that location on June 17th! Our biggest complaint/request was to carry more extended sizes so we decided to have an entire boutique to cater to those sizes. We still carry a select amount of those sizes in both Sweet M’s locations too. We offer after hours parties too at both Sweet M’s locations! Super fun and great for a Girls Night Out!

Join our private Facebook group as an extra way to shop! Just go to www.sweetmsboutique.com and it will direct you there!

To learn more, visit www.sweetmsboutique.com.