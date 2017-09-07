Vandals destroy 6 vehicles at Greenwood business

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Vandals wreaked havoc at a Greenwood business, shattering all the windows in several vehicles parked at Kenny’s Transmission over Labor Day weekend.

So far, police have not been able to make any arrests. The business isn’t completely visible from Madison Avenue, and so far, detectives haven’t been able to track down surveillance video. The transmission shop says they don’t have any of their own surveillance cameras. However, police found some two-by-fours left at the scene, which they say they’re checking for possible fingerprints.

As investigators process the scene, victims are trying to process why the damage happened.

“It’s like having money stolen out of your pocket more than anything. It’s kind of a bad feeling,” said Richard Murray.

That bad feeling was multiplied for Murray, who works for Kenny’s Transmission and had two vehicles parked in the lot.

“It’s everywhere. Mirrors are broke. Doors are dented up. Gas cap has been stolen. Taillights are broken. Interiors trashed,” he said.

The suspects destroyed five cars altogether and damaged a van. All of the vehicles belonged to employees or the business with the exception of the van, which belonged to a paying customer.

The vandals tore the drop-top off of a convertible and shattered every window in sight.

Michael Blumenschein, the general manager at Kenny’s Transmission, said he doesn’t know exactly how much damage was done, but it was extensive. “I’m thinking thousand on each car. We’ve got body damage, all the windows, the taillights, the mirrors, the headlights. There’s a lot of damage. A lot of expense,” Blumenschein said.

The financial responsibility for the damage will vary. In Murray’s case, he says it’s his responsibility. He bought both vehicles to fix up and sell, but not to drive; therefore he had not insured them. He says because of the vehicles’ locations in the parking lot, his employer’s insurance will not cover the cost.

Blumenschein said they will fix the customer’s van for free.

“It’s a bad day for me and better day for them, I guess. It looks like they had a good time at my expense,” said Murray.

Call the Greenwood Police Department at 317-882-9191 if you have any information that could help in this investigation.