Enjoy Greek food and dancing at St. George Festival

Experience all things GREEK at this year’s St. George Festival. From music to delicious food and fun for the entire family, this is where you’ll want to be next weekend! Diana Najjar and Doug Fadel tell us more:

St. George 21st Annual Festival

Where: St. George Orthodox Christian Church, 10748 E. 116th Street, Fishers 46037.

Date and time: Sept. 15, 5:00-10:00 pm; Sept. 16, 1:00 to 10:00 pm; Sept. 17, 1:00-5:00 pm.

Menu: Gyros, Kibbee, Kefta, Chicken, Lamb, Vegetarian, Grapeleaves, spinach pies, Pastries gallor!

Cost and parking: Free admission. near by parking–signs will direct you and shuttle buses will take you

Children’s activities: frog bounce house, panda bounce house, bazooka ball and archery tag.

Music: Live Middle Eastern band, hourly dances by adult and children’s dance troupes. Teaching the public dancing.

Lamb Shank Recipe

2 lamb shanks

2TBS Lemon Pepper

1 TBS Granulated Garlic

2TBS Olive Oil

2TBS Lemon Juice

Preparation

Mix the Lemon pepper, Granulated Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice in a bowl to form a spice laden emulsion.

Thoroughly coat the lamb shanks with the emulsion and place in a baking pan.

Add approx. 1/2’” -3/4” of water and cover with aluminum foil.

Preheat oven to 375 deg. F. Bake the lamb shanks for 2 ½-3 hours. After 2 hours uncover the lamb shanks and finish baking them uncovered so that they brown.

Serve with Salad and Rice Pilaf or any other side dishes.

Enjoy!!

Information: www.stgfest.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stgfestival/