Holcomb appoints new personnel department director

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is appointing Britni Saunders to be the new head of the state personnel department.

Saunders had been the agency’s interim director since Brandye Hendrickson left the post to take a job in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Saunders started working for state government in 2013. She has held multiple managerial and HR positions. She worked in management for Starbucks Coffee Co. for a decade before coming to work for the state.

Holcomb made the announcement on Thursday. Saunders begins the new job on Sept. 11.