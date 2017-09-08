Hoosiers Helping Houston: Day 2

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The second day of the Hoosiers Helping Houston drive wrapped up on Friday. There is still one day left to help victims of Hurricane Harvey at one of four locations.

It’s a partnership with Hoosiers Helping Houston, the American Red Cross and all media outlets in Indianapolis. WISH-TV has a donation site set up at the corner of Meridian and 10th streets downtown at the Buckingham offices. Kroger has raised more than $140,000, and the Indiana Pacers donated $25,000. But the outpouring of community support has been, perhaps, the most impressive turnout.

You don’t see a typical array of cars in the 10th and Meridian parking lot. Instead, there’s a glimpse of humanity — people with hearts bigger than their own needs.

“Diapers. There’s so many babies there. I just could not imagine not having anything. So I just wanted to donate as much as I could,” said Joyce Morris.

The drive calls for specifics: baby wipes, diapers, snacks, juice and bottled water. The people heard and delivered. Nearly two semi trucks were filled to the brim.

“This is my second trip. We did baby wipes on this trip, and then I brought on the first trip, baby diapers. A whole load,” said Cleveland Lewis.

Helping: it’s not just a sentiment but an action. From the car loads of donations to the volunteers who took their time to load the trucks.

“It’s not so bad. I’ll feel it tomorrow,” Angela Craighead laughed.

Volunteers will also drive the trucks to Houston. Aaron Williams of Hoosiers Helping Houston organized the effort.

“People care. People care when you think about what’s happened in Houston and what’s pending in Florida. People know this can be them. They have family members. They have coworkers who are there, and they want to do something,” said Williams.

The 10th and Meridian location also brought in $35,000. Williams calls the effort phenomenal. Others say it’s human nature. Either way, the message is loud and clear.

“Everybody in Houston, you have a lot love from Hoosiers,” said one donor.

The drive picks up again Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Volunteers will be needed. Click here for more information on how you can help.