How to Wear the Jumper Trend

Let’s jump, shall we?! Check out the latest jumper trends for fall with Jen Russel, owner of JenDaisy Boutique!

Our looks for Jumpers! (info. courtesy of Jen Russell)

First look is Amanda: If you thought floral was out for fall, you are wrong! Big bold floral print is still a must-have for fall. In jumpers, the important thing with them is that you may have to size down to make the proportions fit properly. You may even want to belt it to give it a little more fitted look. Amanda is tall and jumpers that designed as a Capri length look so good with her height.

Second, we have Lexi, who is wearing an Olive color jumper with a mock neck top under it. Mock necks look great with jumpers. It gives it a 70’s inspired look, and this type of jumper looks great on a girl with curves.

Next is Katie: Katie is wearing an off-the-shoulder jumper with a ruffled top. The great thing about this jumper is it can be worn dressed up or worn casually. We picked a date night look for this one. Adding nude shoes which is a “must” in every girls closet and a leather handbag that is also locally made!

Lastly, we have Courtney: Courtney is wearing a smaller print floral jumper, and we added a jean jacket that is a great thing to wear with your jumpers. We added another trend for fall, and that is a clog. Pair it with some fun accessories, and you are set for a casual day or evening out!

Jumpers are so comfortable and a great option instead of sweats and sweatshirts for fall!

