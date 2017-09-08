Indianapolis church holds roll call for IMPD, Southport officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis church will be holding a ceremonial roll call for several hundred Indianapolis and Southport police officers.

The Father’s Church on the southeast side, along with many volunteers partnered to put on the roll call. Volunteers served the officers breakfast and will be also providing food for officers on different shifts.

This is the 9th year The Father’s Church has held a roll call for IMPD, but it is the first they will be holding for the Southport Police Department.

The church wanted to honor the life of Southport Lt. Aaron Allan who was shot and killed in the line of duty in July.

That department will be having their roll call at the church Friday at 6 p.m.