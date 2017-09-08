Indy Irish Fest Music Minute: JigJam – The Mermaid

They’re a multi-award winning quartet from the heart of the midlands in Ireland, and you have a chance to see them starting next week! Here’s more on the 22nd Annual Indy Irish Fest and the energy-fueled LIVE performance by JigJam:

22nd Annual Indy Irish Fest

September 14-17

– Blending the best of traditional Irish music with bluegrass and Americana in a new genre which has been branded as ‘CeltGrass’ (pronounced Kelt Grass)

– Described as ‘The best Irish group so far in bluegrass’ this sharply dressed outfit deliver a foot-stomping live performance.

– All multi-instrumentalists, JigJam interchange between banjos, guitars, fiddles, mandolins and double bass onstage which creates an experience which is pleasing to both the eye and the ear.

– See JigJam at Indy Irish Fest on Friday at 6:45pm, Saturday at 9:15p, or Sunday at 2pm. Times subject to change. Tickets are just $12 at indyirishfest.com.

To learn more, visit www.indyirishfest.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDY IRISH FEST