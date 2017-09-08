Latest hurricane forecasts, evacuation and power outage info for Florida

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve compiled this list of resources for you to help track hurricane activity in Florida.

INTERACTIVE RADAR

View southern Florida on Interactive Radar:

Tracking Hurricane Irma

NEWS LIVESTREAM FROM FLORIDA

WFLA, our sister station in Tampa, is covering the storm intensively. You can view their livestream below.

For all of WFLA’s Hurricane Irma stories, click here.

RESOURCES

WLFA is tracking the latest evacuations, county-by-county, here.

The National Hurricane Center has all of the latest public advisories.

The Florida Department of Transportation has offered this information regarding traffic counts.

Millions of people are expected to lose power. You can track FPL outages here.

You can also encourage friends and family to use Safety Check on Facebook to help them let you know that they are safe.