BSU president gives $100K for Muncie Central grad scholarship

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Ball State University has a new president.

Geoffrey Mearns on Friday became the school’s 17th leader.

The university then announced Mearns and his wife are personally donating $100,000 to establish a scholarship to benefit Muncie Central High School graduates who are first-generation college students.

At the request of Mearns, instead of paying for an extravagant gala, the board of trustees gave $150,000 to the scholarship fund.

Individual trustees and directors of the Ball State University Foundation then personally contributed another $30,000.