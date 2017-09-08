New Michael Jackson album coming this fall

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1988 file photo, Michael Jackson leans, points and sings, dances and struts during the opening performance of his 13-city U.S. tour, in Kansas City, Mo. Jackson's "Thriller" has broken another sales record, with the Recording Industry Association of America announcing Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015, that the singer is the first artist to attain 30-time multi-platinum status after his album sold 30 million copies in the U.S. since its release in 1982. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa, File)

HOLLYWOOD, CA (KRON) — A new Michael Jackson album is set for release this fall.

According to CNN, it’s called “Michael Jackson Scream” and it is a compilation that will coincide with the Halloween season.

Songs include, “Ghosts,” “Torture,” and “Thriller.”

“Scream” will also feature a new mash-up bonus track called, “Blood on the Dance Floor” and “Dangerous.”

In addition to downloads, streaming and CDs, “Scream” will be released on glow-in-the-dark vinyl.

Release parties are planned for cities around the world including Los Angeles, Tokyo and London.

“Scream” will be released Sept. 29.