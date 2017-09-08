Traffic stop leads to arrest of homicide suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Thursday afternoon Indianapolis traffic stop led to the arrest of a Lake County homicide suspect.

According the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a gold Buick, driven by 30-year-old Tywan Nichols, failed to use its turn signal when turning West onto East 96th Street from North Denny Street.

At that point, the officer on scene ran the license plate and discovered Nichols had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a Lake County homicide.

The responding officer then witnessed the gold Buick drive into a front yard in the 900 block of North Ewing Street. Nichols then exited the vehicle quickly, the officer then ordered Nichols to put his hands in the air. He was taken into custody soon thereafter.

He is currently awaiting extradition to Lake County.