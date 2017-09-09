Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities in Indianapolis are searching for a missing 5-year-old boy.

Andrew, 5, was last seen around 1 p.m. roughly three blocks north of Perry Meridian High School — near South Meridian Street and West Stop 11 Road, according to a tweet from Indianapolis Fire Department.

IFD describes Andrew as wearing a white, long-sleeve hooded shirt with gray stripes, blue jeans and no shoes. Andrew also loves water and playgrounds, according to IFD.

If you have any information about Andrew’s location, you’re urged to call 911.