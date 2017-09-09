Chef Wendell: Basic garden tomato sauce

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For fresh summer goodness later this winter, harvest just-picked tomatoes now and cook up a big pot of all-purpose tomato sauce. Then, package and freeze in zip-locks for future use for pasta, soups, chili and sauces. The nutritious red sauce will taste like it was made from fresh tomatoes, with a bright, fruity aroma, health creating vitamins and fiber.

1st Segment: All about tomato nutrition. Freezing fresh tomatoes in freezer bags now, for a cold winter’s day. Preparing sauce in food processer and getting it on the stove to cook for finished produce in second segment.

2nd Segment: The finished product and a pasta dish. Freezing freshly cooked tomato sauce. Illustrating a quick “right-out-of-the-garden” pasta dish.

Season tomatoes are plentiful and cheap, so put some away for winter.

Tomato skin contains high levels of lycopene compared to the pulp and seeds.

Rich sources of antioxidant lycopene, effective against many forms of cancer

Lycopene contributes to the overall health benefits.

Tomatoes are acidic, but after you eat them, make our body pH more alkaline

The many health benefits of tomatoes can be attributed to their wealth of nutrients and vitamins.

One large tomato: 40% of the daily vitamin C

Impressive amounts of vitamin A, K, B6, folate, and thiamin.

good source of potassium, manganese, magnesium, phosphorous and copper.

They also have fiber and protein.

Consuming a tomato daily reduces the risk high blood pressure. This is partially due to the impressive levels of potassium found in tomatoes.

Tomatoes’ coumaric acid and chlorogenic acid, fight against nitrosamines: are the main carcinogens found in cigarettes.

Vitamin A has been shown to reduce the effects of carcinogens and can protect you against lung cancer.

Tomato Sauce

1/8th cup olive or avocado oil

3 pounds of tomatoes, chopped (any tomato, even yellow or cherry tomatoes.)

3 large onions, coarsely chopped

2 green bell peppers, coarsely chopped

1 cup chopped fresh basil leaves

6 cloves peeled garlic

2 tbsp. tomato concentrates

3 tbsp. white wine (optional)

Himalayan salt and pepper to taste

Don’t forget to:

In a food processer, add chopped tomatoes, skin and all, basil, raw garlic, onion, green pepper and puree into liquid.

In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat; add tomato blend, white wine and salt and pepper to taste.

Mix ingredients well; cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Stir often. Serve.