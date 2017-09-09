Chef Wendell: Basic garden tomato sauce

Staff Reports Published:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For fresh summer goodness later this winter, harvest just-picked tomatoes now and cook up a big pot of all-purpose tomato sauce. Then, package and freeze in zip-locks for future use for pasta, soups, chili and sauces. The nutritious red sauce will taste like it was made from fresh tomatoes, with a bright, fruity aroma, health creating vitamins and fiber.

1st Segment: All about tomato nutrition. Freezing fresh tomatoes in freezer bags now, for a cold winter’s day. Preparing sauce in food processer and getting it on the stove to cook for finished produce in second segment.

2nd Segment: The finished product and a pasta dish. Freezing freshly cooked tomato sauce. Illustrating a quick “right-out-of-the-garden” pasta dish.

  • Season tomatoes are plentiful and cheap, so put some away for winter.
  • Tomato skin contains high levels of lycopene compared to the pulp and seeds.
  • Rich sources of antioxidant lycopene, effective against many forms of cancer
  • Lycopene contributes to the overall health benefits.
  • Tomatoes are acidic, but after you eat them, make our body pH more alkaline
  • The many health benefits of tomatoes can be attributed to their wealth of nutrients and vitamins.
  • One large tomato: 40% of the daily vitamin C
  • Impressive amounts of vitamin A, K, B6, folate, and thiamin.
  • good source of potassium, manganese, magnesium, phosphorous and copper.
  • They also have fiber and protein.
  • Consuming a tomato daily reduces the risk high blood pressure. This is partially due to the impressive levels of potassium found in tomatoes.
  • Tomatoes’ coumaric acid and chlorogenic acid, fight against nitrosamines: are the main carcinogens found in cigarettes.
  • Vitamin A has been shown to reduce the effects of carcinogens and can protect you against lung cancer.

Tomato Sauce

  • 1/8th cup olive or avocado oil
  • 3 pounds of tomatoes, chopped (any tomato, even yellow or cherry tomatoes.)
  • 3 large onions, coarsely chopped
  • 2 green bell peppers, coarsely chopped
  • 1 cup chopped fresh basil leaves
  • 6 cloves peeled garlic
  • 2 tbsp. tomato concentrates
  • 3 tbsp. white wine (optional)
  • Himalayan salt and pepper to taste

Don’t forget to:

  • In a food processer, add chopped tomatoes, skin and all, basil, raw garlic, onion, green pepper and puree into liquid.
  • In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat; add tomato blend, white wine and salt and pepper to taste.
  • Mix ingredients well; cover and simmer for 30 minutes. Stir often. Serve.

 