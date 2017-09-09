IMPD investigating shooting near Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot near Castleton Square Mall on the northeast side.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of shots fired at 10 p.m. Saturday outside the Long John Silver’s restaurant just south of Castleton Square Mall in the 6000 block of 82nd Street.

Dispatch confirmed that a person was shot in the head near that location, and that officers were investigating.

WISH-TV has a crew heading to the scene.