Shooting leaves man dead on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on the city’s northwest side.

Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 4100 block of North Vinewood Avenue — that’s north of 38th Street between High School and Moller roads — at 9 p.m. Saturday on a report of disturbance in the middle of the street.

IMPD Capt. Harold Turner at the scene said when officers arrived, a male in his teens or early 20s appeared to have suffered at least one gunshot wound. Turner said the victim was in the driver’s seat of a car and appeared to have accelerated the car after being shot, crashing into a car. Medics pronounced the male deceased on scene.

Turner said officers had what he called “good witnesses” on the scene, and homicide detectives were investigating.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.