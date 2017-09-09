Teen fatally shot outside restaurant near Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD is investigating after a teen was fatally shot near Castleton Square Mall on the northeast side.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of shots fired at 10 p.m. Saturday outside the Long John Silver’s restaurant just south of Castleton Square Mall in the 6000 block of 82nd Street.

According to officers at the scene, the shooting occurred just before the restaurant closed, and the AMC theater nearby was on lockdown briefly. Police say they have a number of witnesses, who are cooperating. Police say the teenage male was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact age and identity of the victim has not yet been released.

WISH-TV has a crew heading to the scene.