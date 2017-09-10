Riding with IMPD’s Mounted Patrol

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie stopped to have a visit with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Mounted Patrol unit at their Central City campus.

The unit has 12 horses on location and seven officers who are trained to ride them.

Wolfsie also got an education on the horses’ upkeep and their daily ins and outs.

To learn more about the group, click here.

Check out the videos for more!