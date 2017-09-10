Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers are investigating after a northwest side shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Officers were called to the 6400 block of Mission Terrace — that’s south of West 46th Street and west of North High School Road — on reports of shots fired in the area around 8:48 p.m. Sunday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Public Information Officer Genae Cook confirmed Sunday night that one person was fatally shot and another shot with no condition provided as of 9:30 p.m.

WISH-TV has a crew heading to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.