Westfield man dies in single-car crash

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Westfield man has died following a single-car crash Sunday afternoon.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports that Derik Reed, 42, of Westfield, was driving south on Horton Road, just south of 196th Street when the car left the road, hitting a tree.

Deputies were called to the scene around 12:14 p.m., where they found Reed trapped in the car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Reed was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

The crash is under review by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.

If you have any information about his incident, you’re encouraged to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-773-1282.