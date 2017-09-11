13-year-old in fatal shooting ID’d as Belzer Middle School student

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WISH) — A coroner has identified a 13-year-old boy who was one of four people fatally shoot in Indianapolis over the weekend.

The Marion County coroner’s office said Monday that Matthew McGee died in Saturday night’s shooting in the parking lot of the Long John Silver’s restaurant just south of Castleton Square Mall in the 6000 block of 82nd Street.

Indianapolis police say the boy was shot in the head just before the restaurant closed at 10 p.m. The shooting prompted a nearby movie theater to be briefly placed on lockdown.

Police have released no details about who may have killed McGee or the possible motive in his slaying.

McGee was an eighth-grader at Belzer Middle School and had formerly attended Brook Park Elementary.

Belzer Principal Andy Harsha issued this statement Monday afternoon through Dana Altemeyer, the district’s communications coordinator:

Matthew’s Belzer family is devastated to learn this news and our hearts and prayers go out to his family following this tragic event. We are prepared to support our school community fully as they process and grieve this senseless loss of life.”

Families and staff were notified Sunday, and counselors at the school were available to support students and staff.

Superintendent Shawn A. Smith also issued a statement through Altemeyer: