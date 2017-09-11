88-year-old man charged with trying to kill wife of 60 years

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 88-year-old Cheektowaga man was accused of assaulting his wife of 60 years.

Police say Martin Turkiewicz struck his wife, Rita, 86, with a hammer on Saturday night. According to authorities, it happened at the Garden Gate Health Facility on Union Rd., where Rita had been receiving treatment.

Martin was subsequently charged with assault and attempted murder. As of Monday morning, he is being held in custody without bail after pleading “not guilty” to the charges.

His wife suffered serious head injuries, including fractures.

A motive is not yet clear, police say. Turkiewicz will be back in court on Wednesday.