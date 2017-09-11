Back-to-school freezeable breakfasts, snacks and solutions

Simple. Fun. So yummy! Trust us, your kids are going to love these!

In our kitchen today, Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley shares ideas for the perfect back-to-school snack!

Peanut Butter Banana Almond Flour Muffins

2 really ripe bananas, for mashing

2 eggs

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

2 cups almond flour

3 tablespoons local honey

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 lightly freckled banana, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a muffin tin with nonstick spray.

2. In a medium bowl, add in the 2 ripe bananas and mash against the side of the bowl with a fork until they are a puree. Add eggs and whisk together with mashed bananas. Stir in peanut butter and honey until you have a smooth consistency.

3. Add in almond flour, baking soda and powder on top of the wet ingredients, folding them in until batter is smooth. Gently fold in banana chunks and lemon juice.

3. Divide the batter equally among the muffin tins. Bake for 20 minutes, until done. Muffins should be fluffy and have an excellent texture!



Note:

– for freezing, let muffins cool completely, then place them in a zip-top bag, seal tightly and label. To reheat, either thaw them the night before breakfast, or quickly heat in the microwave or oven. Enjoy muffins within 3 months.

– coconut palm sugar may be substituted for the honey

– other add-ins: toasted walnuts, golden raisins, or dark chocolate chips



