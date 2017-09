BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A rock and folk legend is heading to Bloomington in the fall.

Bob Dylan is slated to play at the Indiana University Auditorium on October 29 at 7:30.

Tickets for the event go on sale September 15 at 10:00 a.m.

Dylan will be joined by his band and special guest Mavis Staples.

