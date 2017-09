INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A beloved Indy burger joint has decided to close its doors, effective immediately.

Boogie Burger made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.

It's time for us to move on to other projects/interests and the kitchen is now closed. — boogie burger (@boogieburger) September 11, 2017

Words can't express our gratitude. It's been our pleasure to serve you and your friends & family. The love was real and the love remains. — boogie burger (@boogieburger) September 11, 2017

The restaurant is located on 1904 Broad Ripple Avenue.

There wasn’t any word on what exactly caused the closure, but the restaurant’s tweets imply they simply wanted to move in another direction.

We are quite proud of our restaurant and pleased it achieved most of its goals. The primary simply to be a neighborhood burger & malt shop. — boogie burger (@boogieburger) September 11, 2017