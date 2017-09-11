‘All-clear’ after feds, IMPD investigate bag at federal building

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have issued “all-clear” after a Monday afternoon investigation at Minton-Capehart Federal Building in downtown Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said its bomb squad and the Federal Protection Services were investigating a suspicious bag on a bicycle. IMPD spokesman Jim Gillespie said precautions were being taken as investigators determined no threat existed.

The Federal Protection Services said it cannot comment.

People at the scene observed Delaware Street, a northbound route popular among commuters from downtown, was closed at Michigan Street. Delaware Street had reopened by 5 p.m.

The federal building was not evacuated, but no one was being let into the building either, local police and Homeland Security authorities at the scene said.