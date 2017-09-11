Fire damages 2 townhomes on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire on the city’s southwest side Monday evening left two townhomes uninhabitable, a Decatur Township Fire Department spokeswoman said.

Megan Thiele said the fire was reported about 7:38 p.m. in the 5200 block of Red Horizon Boulevard.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, she said.

Initial damage estimates are $80,000. The worst damage was in the townhome, on the end of a building of townhomes, where the fire is believed to have started, she said. The family in the next-door townhome had smoke alarms go off and all evacuated safely.

There were no injuries in the fire, which took about 15 minutes to extinguish.