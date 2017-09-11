Frankfort police seek assistance in finding missing woman

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — The Frankfort Police Department is seeking your help in locating a missing woman.

21-year-old Brianna Kappel was last seen leaving a group home Monday in a dark colored sports car with an unknown individual.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, sweatshirt and gray shorts. She stands at 5 feet 2 inches and weighs around 120 pounds.

Kappel has a medical condition and is believd to have left the home without medication.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call the Frankfort Police Department at 765-654-4277.