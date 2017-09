INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Funeral services are set for a 26-year-old man shot and killed at his east-side home last week.

Visitation for Drew Schwier will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Brookville Road Community Church, 7480 U.S. 52, New Palestine. A celebration of life will follow.

Police are still investigating Schwier’s murder on Thursday night.

Detectives say he ran a vintage clothing business out of his home and that the shooting appears to have started as as robbery.