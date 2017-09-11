Indiana couple creates food company inspired by son with special needs

Tony and Julie Bombacino are parents on a mission. Their son AJ was 6 months old when doctors told them he would need a feeding tube to eat for the rest of his life. When the tube formulas on the market made little AJ sick, they knew there had to be something better to feed him. After years of research, they went for it and created Real Food Blends.

Today on Indy Style, learn more about Real Food Blends and the family’s plans to continue making 100% real food and nutritional variety accessible for more tube-fed people across the country.

