Indianapolis Airport Authority honors victims of 9/11

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Airport Authority hosted a ceremony Monday to mark the sixteenth anniversary of the terror attacks on September 11, 2001 and to honor those who lost their lives.

“This day will live forever in the memories of millions of Americans like myself, who were stunned at the site of this tremendous tragedy,” said Mario Rodriguez, IAA executive director said in a press release.

“Today’s ceremony honors those who lives were cut short, and the many brave souls who gave their own lives to save others. And it reminds us that we must always strive to stand together as one human nation committed to peace.”

The ceremony included a presentation from the honor guard and a moment of silence.

The Ben Davis High School choir also sang the national anthem and America the Beautiful.