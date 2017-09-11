Indy, Fishers mayors team up to attract Amazon HQ

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mayors of two cities are teaming up to pitch central Indiana as the site of the new Amazon headquarters — and as many as 50,000 new jobs.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness together announced Monday afternoon they would be putting together a team of local technology, business and community leaders to assist their efforts to propose central Indiana as the home of the second headquarters of Amazon.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, the mayors highlighted the appeal of central Indiana for the company, noting that Amazon already employs 9,000 Hoosiers in five facilities. They identified what they considered a number of advantages to life and business in central Indiana, including a “strong talent pipeline, bolstered by exemplary institutes for higher education; a walkable, livable downtown; and a culture of innovation.”

“In the coming days, we will convene the best minds from our local tech sector, as well as key business and community leaders, to build on Amazon’s already strong presence in central Indiana and share the unique story of what Indianapolis has to offer with the world,” said Mayor Hogsett of the plans to develop a proposal.

According to Mayor Hogsett’s office, over 35,000 people living in Marion County work in information technology.

Jobs at the planned second Amazon headquarters would have an average compensation of more than $100,000, according to Mayor Hogsett’s office.

Reaction

Boone County Economic Development Executive Director Molly Whitehead issued this statement:

We look forward to working with our partners in the Indy region to leverage the best our area has to offer in an effort to attract Amazon to locate their headquarters here. Amazon is no stranger to Boone County. In fact, Whitestown, Indiana’s fastest growing community for six straight years, is home to an Amazon fulfillment center. We are confident in our ability to compete with any region across the country based on our business-friendly environment, talented workforce and quality of life.”