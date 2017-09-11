Indy Irish Fest Music Minute: The Narrowbacks – Temperance

Did you hear?! The 22nd Annual Indy Irish Fest is coming up this weekend!

This 6-pack of Irish-Americans has shared the stage with such bands as Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphys and the Dublin City Ramblers, winning over audiences across the country with their high energy set of tunes and over-the-top performances. The brain child of a future banker and a drop out bartender, The Narrowbacks are a fresh voice for songs and stories old and new.

See The Narrowbacks during the FREE Thursday pub night preview concert on Thursday the 14th at 5:30 p.m. at Military Park. Admission is FREE, tickets for the Craft Beer Tasting at 5:30p available for $25!

To learn more, visit www.indyirishfest.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDY IRISH FEST