Indy Jazz Fest celebrates the past, present, and future jazz stars

“Hip Then, Hip Now!” The 2017 Indy Jazz Fest is coming to town, and you’re invited!

The musical festival runs from Sept. 14-23 in venues “All Around Town” featuring performances at historic Madame Walker Theatre, Indiana Landmarks Centerr, The Jazz Kitchen, and the Schrott Center for the Arts at Butler University, to name a few.

Here’s more:

Many concerts are free and family-friendly.

The sounds of the Hammond B3 organ will be prevalent as part of the IJF Organ Summit — since its inception in the 1950s, the Hammond B3 Organ continues to be one of the most popular keyboard instruments.

The Fest will also feature the number “100” with events honoring Dizzy Gillespie and Ella Fitzgerald, jazz innovators that at “100” are still guiding forces in the jazz scene.

This year’s theme is jazz is “Hip Then, Hip Now”

In regards to IUPUI, there will be a performance at IUPUI Campus Center Atrium on Sept. 16 during the festival — the IUPUI JazzConNEXT, an all ages showcase of the next generation of jazz performers.

Saturday, September 23 – 3 p.m. – 2 a.m.

IJF Block Party 2017

Sponsored by Eskenazi Health, Van Riper Woodard Family Foundation, Printing Partners

The Jazz Kitchen – 5377 N. College Ave.

Yats – 5363 N. College Ave.

Tickets – $40 / $100 VIP

Closing night celebration with music inside and out on the corner of 54th Street and College Avenue. Join us for food, drinks and great music. It’s a party! Adults 21+.

Outside Yats Stage

3 Guitars – Joel Tucker, Charlie Ballantine & Ryan Taylor

Monika Herzig & The Time Flies

Introducing trombonist Ernest Stuart

Bashiri Asad & Xenobia Green

Kevin Anker Experience featuring Tad Robinson

Inside Jazz Kitchen Stage

Scott Routenberg + Mark Buselli

Ella Fitzgerald Tribute – Brenda Williams, Yvonne Allu, Wendy Reid,

& Sandy Lomax

Clint Breeze & the Groove

Steve Allee & Friends

Charlie Hunter

4 Korners

Taylor McFerrin

For more information, tickets and the complete festival lineup, visit www.indyjazzfest.net