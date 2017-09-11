Indy Jazz Fest celebrates the past, present, and future jazz stars

“Hip Then, Hip Now!” The 2017 Indy Jazz Fest is coming to town, and you’re invited!
The musical festival runs from Sept. 14-23 in venues “All Around Town” featuring performances at historic Madame Walker Theatre, Indiana Landmarks Centerr, The Jazz Kitchen, and the Schrott Center for the Arts at Butler University, to name a few.
Here’s more:
- Many concerts are free and family-friendly.
- The sounds of the Hammond B3 organ will be prevalent as part of the IJF Organ Summit — since its inception in the 1950s, the Hammond B3 Organ continues to be one of the most popular keyboard instruments.
- The Fest will also feature the number “100” with events honoring Dizzy Gillespie and Ella Fitzgerald, jazz innovators that at “100” are still guiding forces in the jazz scene.
- This year’s theme is jazz is “Hip Then, Hip Now”
- In regards to IUPUI, there will be a performance at IUPUI Campus Center Atrium on Sept. 16 during the festival — the IUPUI JazzConNEXT, an all ages showcase of the next generation of jazz performers.
Saturday, September 23 – 3 p.m. – 2 a.m.
IJF Block Party 2017
Sponsored by Eskenazi Health, Van Riper Woodard Family Foundation, Printing Partners
The Jazz Kitchen – 5377 N. College Ave.
Yats – 5363 N. College Ave.
Tickets – $40 / $100 VIP
Closing night celebration with music inside and out on the corner of 54th Street and College Avenue. Join us for food, drinks and great music. It’s a party! Adults 21+.
Outside Yats Stage
3 Guitars – Joel Tucker, Charlie Ballantine & Ryan Taylor
Monika Herzig & The Time Flies
Introducing trombonist Ernest Stuart
Bashiri Asad & Xenobia Green
Kevin Anker Experience featuring Tad Robinson
Inside Jazz Kitchen Stage
Scott Routenberg + Mark Buselli
Ella Fitzgerald Tribute – Brenda Williams, Yvonne Allu, Wendy Reid,
& Sandy Lomax
Clint Breeze & the Groove
Steve Allee & Friends
Charlie Hunter
4 Korners
Taylor McFerrin
- For more information, tickets and the complete festival lineup, visit www.indyjazzfest.net