30 restaurants & tenderloins for only FOUR bucks! What are you waiting for?!

As part of Indy Tenderloin Week, Indy Ice House is offering $4 Giant or $4 Grilled Tenderloins, which comes with chips! (also, dine-in only)

The first ever Indy Tenderloin Week, presented by Red Gold, includes 30 restaurants and locations all over Indianapolis who partnered with NUVO to offer customers a $4 tenderloin special September 11-17. See all the specials being offered at IndyTenderloinWeek.com.

Indy Ice House:

