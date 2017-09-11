30 restaurants & tenderloins for only FOUR bucks! What are you waiting for?!
As part of Indy Tenderloin Week, Indy Ice House is offering $4 Giant or $4 Grilled Tenderloins, which comes with chips! (also, dine-in only)
The first ever Indy Tenderloin Week, presented by Red Gold, includes 30 restaurants and locations all over Indianapolis who partnered with NUVO to offer customers a $4 tenderloin special September 11-17. See all the specials being offered at IndyTenderloinWeek.com.
Indy Ice House:
https://www.facebook.com/icehouseindianapolis/
NUVO:
#IndyTenderloinWeek hashtag
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Indyfoodweeks/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/IndyFoodWeeks
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nuvoindy/
Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1998650740160402