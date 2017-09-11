IU cancels home football game in wake of Hurricane Irma

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University’s home football game against Florida International has been canceled in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

IU athletics director Fred Glass announced the decision Monday night. The decision to cancel the Saturday afternoon game came after a series of discussions with Florida International officials beginning on Sunday, a news release from IU said.

“IU is working diligently to try and find an opponent to play at Memorial Stadium on October 7th, the team’s previously scheduled bye week,” the release said. “Tickets and parking passes issued for the FIU game will be redeemable for the game against the new opponent, regardless of when it occurs.”

FIU has canceled classes and the football team faced “considerable logistical hurdles to overcome in traveling to Bloomington,” the release said.

The two programs plan to schedule a game between the schools at Memorial Stadium at some point in the future, the release said.